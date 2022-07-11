GE15: PAS to slaughter 20 cows if Tumpat retained

PETALING JAYA: PAS pledges to slaughter 20 cattle if the Islamic party retains the Tumpat parliamentary seat with a 20,000-vote majority, says its vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, he is confident that voters in Tumpat will remain loyal to PAS despite incumbent MP, Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, contesting under the BN ticket.

“If we can get 20,000 votes (majority), we will slaughter 20 cattle. It’s not impossible, God willing,“ Amar reportedly said.

In the last general election, Che Abdullah won the seat on a PAS ticket with a comfortable majority of 17,500 votes, defeating BN and Pakatan Harapan candidates.

Tumpat is seeing a five-way fight this time around.