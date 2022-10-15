GE15: PAS uses own symbol to avoid confusion

KOTA BHARU: The decision by PAS to use the party’s symbol in the three states under its administration in the 15th General Election (GE15) is to avoid confusion among voters, especially among veteran voters, said party vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the decision to use the moon symbol in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in GE15 was made based on the request by party leaders and members in the affected states, also because the symbol was easy to remember.

Mohd Amar, who is also Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar, said the use of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) symbol could confuse voters as its colour was similar to the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) symbol.

“The PN logo is new this can be confusing because the color is almost the same as BN’s blue. Following discussions Bersatu leaders, it was finally agreed that the (PAS candidates) three states use the moon symbol,“ he told reporters after opening the Panchor Sejahtera Carnival at the Tarbiah Complex, Panchor, here today.

When asked about Selangor PAS’ request to use the party’s symbol in GE15, Mohd Amar said the matter needed to be discussed by the party’s central committee first.

In another development, Mohd Amar said PAS was firm in its stand to not dissolve the legislative assemblies in states under its control.

“As stated by the party leadership, there is no need for us to dissolve (the state assemblies) because we do not agree to the dissolution of Parliament during the flood season on the East Coast. During floods, as a government, and even as politicians, our focus is not on election,” he added. - Bernama