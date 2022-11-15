GE15: PAS will never work with PH - Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: PAS will not join forces with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its component parties to form the federal government, if no party gets a simple majority in the 15th general election (GE15) this Saturday, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said if it is necessary to form a coalition, PAS’s closest option is to work with Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When any party gets a minimum simple majority of 112 seats in GE15, that party itself will form the government, but otherwise the parties will combine to form the government.

“Even if we have to form a coalition, our closest choice is BN. Even that decision needs to be made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) not just PAS, as well as other parties in PN, and if you want to make any decision you have to take PAS into account,” he said.

He told reporters after inspecting the early voting centre at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) Taska there today.

Takiyuddin said his statement represented PAS and not PN because he did not have the authority to issue a statement on behalf of the coalition.

“I am speaking in my capacity as PAS secretary-general and I have even consulted PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang before issuing any statement.

“Even the president of the party has the same view... will never join PH, but if it is necessary to have a coalition or cooperation to form a federal government, it would be with BN,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin in a statement said he was fully confident that PN would be able to form a government on its own and that the Prime Minister would be from the coalition.

“We believe the people will be more confident in the PN theme which is caring, stable and clean,“ he said. - Bernama