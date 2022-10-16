GE15: PBRS wants BN to go solo in Sabah - Joseph Kurup

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) said Barisan Nasional (BN) should contest solo in Sabah in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said Sabah BN’s move to cooperate with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in GE15 would only give an advantage to Perikatan Nasional.

“PBRS fully supports BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN will contest solo...this also takes into account the feedback of 99 per cent of PBRS division leaders and grassroots who do not agree with the coalition (Sabah BN and GRS).

“Therefore, the PBRS firmly supports BN to go solo in facing the GE15 to maintain its image which is based on simplicity and the ability to offer stability and prosperity to the people of multiple races and religions in this country,“ he said in a statement today.

Prior to Parliament dissolution, PBRS which is a component party of BN, had one parliamentary seat in Pensiangan held by its deputy president Datuk Arthur Kurup who is also the Public Works deputy minister.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today said BN and GRS will see a close to 50-50 ratio in the distribution of parliamentary seats for the upcoming GE15, which is a win-win situation for them. - Bernama