GE15: PDRM opens 28 investigation papers for various offences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened 28 investigation papers involving various offences related to the 15th General Election (GE15) nationwide, yesterday.

PDRM GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said five investigation papers were opened in Kedah followed by Johor with four cases; Pahang (four); Sabah (three); Selangor (three); Kuala Lumpur (two); Kelantan (two) while one each in Sarawak, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Penang.

Hazani, who is also Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, said a woman was detained in Kota Setar, Kedah, on suspicion of pulling down a political party flag installed on the Alor Semadom bridge.

PDRM also issued a total of 1,907 GE15 ceramah (political talks) permits yesterday, he said in a statement today.

Of the total, 312 permits were issued in Sabah; Sarawak (271); Perak (188); Johor (172); Kedah (149); Kelantan (147); Selangor (142); Terengganu (141) Pahang (126); Negeri Sembilan (90); Melaka (67); Penang (48); Perlis (28) and Kuala Lumpur (26). - Bernama