GE15: Pejuang, Putra seat allocation in Kelantan not finalised - Sazmi

KOTA BHARU: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) have not finalised the allocation of parliamentary seats in Kelantan to be contested by Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Kelantan Pejuang chief Datuk Sazmi Miah said a decision was not reached after the GTA meeting attended by representatives of both parties on Oct 15.

“No decision was made because there was an overlap of candidates for parliamentary seats submitted by both parties including for the Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Pengkalan Chepa seats.

“Kelantan GTA chairman Datuk Ibrahim Ali should not be in a hurry to issue a statement as each decision needs the consent of GTA component party leaders,“ he said in a statement today.

Sazmi, who is also Kelantan GTA deputy chairman said the decision to announce candidacy is still being discussed and detailed because the coalition wants to appoint the best candidates.

Today, it was reported that Ibrahim, who is also GTA deputy chairman and Putra president, had said the party would contest in 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan during the GE15. -Bernama