GE15: Penang BN confident of winning more than two parliamentary seats

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident of winning more than two parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15), its chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir (pix) said.

He said in addition to contesting the Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor seats it won in GE14, the coalition will go all out to capture Balik Pulau, Permatang Pauh and Nibong Tebal as well.

“Insya Allah, we will ‘defend’ Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor...we will also try to win more than two seats... that’s BN target (in Penang),” he told Bernama after chairing a state BN meeting here today.

In GE14, BN won Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor through UMNO candidates Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Datuk Shabudin Yahaya. However, Shahbudin joined Bersatu in 2020.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) grabbed the lion’s share of the 13 parliamentary seats in GE14, with DAP winning seven seats and PKR four.

Musa said the state BN machinery was ready to be mobilised when needed.

Meanwhile, Musa, who is also State UMNO chief, said the distribution of parliamentary seats in Penang has been completed and the candidates will be announced on Nov 2. - Bernama