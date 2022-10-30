GE15: Penang DAP announces two new faces

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP announced its candidate lineup for the state’s parliamentary seats, dropping one incumbent and announcing two new faces for the upcoming 15th General Election.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced that Syerleena Abdul Rashid, the current Seri Delima assemblyman, will replace incumbent Wong Hon Wai and contest the Bukit Bendera seat.

Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying, sister of DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, will stand in Tanjong, while Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, the incumbent, has been switched to contest in Batu Kawan instead, which was vacated by Kasthuriraani Patto, who had announced that she would not contest in GE15 previously.

Loke also announced that other incumbents would be defending their seats, including Guan Eng in Bagan, Steven Sim Chee Keong (Bukit Mertajam), RSN Rayer (Jelutong) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor).

Loke said the candidate list proposed by the state DAP committee was accepted unanimously by the candidate selection committees at the state and national levels.

“Therefore, I hope all candidates will receive the full support of all party members,” he said after the candidates were announced here today.

Meanwhile, Hui Ying thanked the party for believing in her candidacy in GE15.

“I have always taken a back seat in the party and I enjoy what I have been doing. Leaders of the party kept asking me to compete but I did not want to but this time around, I gave in and decided to be in the frontline,“ she said.

PENANG DAP CANDIDATE LIST:

P43 Bagan: Lim Guan Eng

P45 Bukit Mertajam: Steven Sim Chee Keong

P46 Batu Kawan: Chow Kon Yeow

P48 Bukit Bendera: Syerleena Abdul Rashid

P49 Tanjong: Lim Hui Ying

P50 Jelutong: RSN Rayer

P51 Bukit Gelugor: Ramkarpal Singh

-Bernama