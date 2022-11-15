GE15: Penang women candidates intend to fight for gender equality

GEORGE TOWN: Women candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) in Penang have expressed their intention to fight for gender equality and women’s rights if they were elected to represent the people.

Apart from solving issues in their respective constituencies, these women candidates also intend to make their voices heard in Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Nibong Tebal, Fadhlina Sidek (PH-PKR) said she wanted to fight for the rights of women in this country.

Fadhlina, who is Wanita PKR chief, said she is also enthusiastic and proud about her involvement as a woman in the political field.

“I would encourage women out there to fight for a better Malaysia despite facing criticism that a woman’s ‘playground’ should not be in politics,” she told Bernama here.

Fadhlina, 45, said women these days have progressed way better than just being in the kitchen or doing household chores. In fact, she said women can also become world leaders just as good as men.

“We are now capable of being better leaders as we can run the country well through our continuous commitment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Bayan Baru, Saw Yee Fung (BN-MCA) said she is also moving strongly in fighting for the rights of the people.

While admitting the many challenges that she had to face when she ventured into politics, Saw, 33, said it was her passion and determination that make her stand as a candidate today.

“In this era, women are no longer seen as weaker vessels that need to be protected as they are able to comprehend every circumstance.

“Despite all doubts about women politicians, I stand strong in pursuing what I want to do for the country,” she said.

Saw said she also believed that women should be actively involved in politics in order to fight for a better Malaysia as the world moves towards women empowerment.

Fadhlina and Saw are among six women contesting for Parliamentary seats in Penang in the GE15.

The other four are Dr Siti Mastura Mohamad (PN-PAS) for Kepala Batas, Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-PKR) for Permatang Pauh, and Lim Hui Ying (PH-DAP) and Tan Kim Nee (BN-MCA) for Tanjong. - Bernama