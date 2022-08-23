GE15: Perak BN needs to win another nine seats to form strong govt

IPOH: The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to win another nine state seats, while retaining the 27 seats it had won, to form a strong state government in the 15th General Election (GE15), said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

He said the nine seats were divided into tier one and tier two, with tier one, involving five seats which BN lost with a majority of less than 1,000 votes.

As for the parliamentary seats, he said, Perak BN also needs to add five more seats to the existing 11 seats.

“We want to form a state government with a comfortable majority. So I advise everyone to put aside personal interests and any misunderstandings. Our priority is to win the GE and form a government,“ he told a press conference after a gathering with the Perak BN GE15 machinery here last night.

In GE14, BN won in 27 out of the 59 state constituencies and 11 out of the 24 parliamentary seats in Perak.

Mohamad, who is also the BN GE15 election director said that based on his observation from his visit to 11 states, including Perak, BN is ready to face the GE.

“The Prime Minister is waiting for our cue, to see if we are ready or not. There is no point entering the general election if we are not ready because it is like going to war, where we have to win and for that, we have to be prepared,“ he said.

Also present were Perak BN chairman Saarani Mohamad, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M.Saravanan and UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Meanwhile, on the meeting between UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party’s division heads yesterday, Mohamad said it was a normal meeting.

Asked about the meeting between UMNO’s top leaders with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Seri Perdana last night, Mohamad said it was to brief the prime minister on the party. - Bernama