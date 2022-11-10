GE15: Perak BN submits list of 126 names of potential candidates

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has submitted a list of 126 names for consideration as the coalition candidates to contest for parliamentary and state seats in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) in the state.

Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix), who is also Menteri Besar, said the list had been submitted to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president.

He said the selection of the names in the list was based on criteria set by the leadership, but did not specify the number of new and old faces involved.

“The names include incumbent elected representatives and candidates with potential and are liked by the people,“ he said when met after the Kerian district-level Perak Government’s Meet the Clients’ Day programme here today.

He said the names in the list also included that of Padang Rengas Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, who was nominated by the Padang Rengas Umno division.

Perak has 24 parliamentary seats and 59 state seats.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament after getting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to make way for GE15.

Saarani is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta at 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to seek the Ruler’s consent to dissolve the State Assembly. - Bernama