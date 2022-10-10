GE15: Perak PN finalises allocation of state seats

KUALA KANGSAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has finalised the distribution of state seats for the 15th General Election (GE15) among its component parties in Perak, said Perak PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan had reached an agreement on the seat allocation following discussions.

“Although the date for GE15 is not known yet, Perak PN is already prepared and has settled seat distribution among the three parties.

“PN is just two years old but in terms of machinery we have been moving together and Insya-Allah we are ready to face the polls anytime,” he said at the launch of Perak PN by PN chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin near here last night.

Also present were PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria, Wanita PN chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Ahmad Faizal, who is PN deputy chairman, expressed confidence that PN was strong enough to take over the Perak government in GE15. - Bernama