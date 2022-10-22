GE15: Perlis BN needs to work hard to ensure victory - Secretary

KANGAR: The success of Perlis Barisan Nasional (BN) in capturing 10 out of 15 state seats as well as two out of three parliamentary seats in the 14th General Election (GE14) does not mean that the coalition is in a comfortable position.

State BN secretary Azizan Sulaiman said; instead, BN needs to work hard to ensure victory in the upcoming GE15.

While admitting that the current political landscape is increasingly challenging, which is likely to see more than three-cornered fights in most seats, he urged party members to stand united because doing otherwise will only weaken the party.

“Although the opposition does not have a strong base in Perlis, BN does not take this matter lightly and is ready to face the enemy who wants to capture the state,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Azizan, who is also state UMNO liaison committee secretary, denied that there were two camps in Perlis BN, one supporting Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and the other supporting Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

“We are working as a family, and all elected representatives will cooperate and abide by the decision made by the party leadership,” said the incumbent Santan assemblyman.

In GE14, BN won the Padang Besar and Arau parliamentary seats and 10 state seats, namely Bintong, Kayang, Tambun Tulang, Simpang Empat, Pauh, Mata Ayer, Chuping, Santan, Beseri and Titi Tinggi.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama