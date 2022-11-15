GE15: PH confident of defending five parliamentary seats in N.Sembilan - Aminuddin

PORT DICKSON: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is optimistic that it will be able to defend all five of its parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan in the 15th general election (GE15).

This confidence stems from what Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun termed as ‘positive developments’ in the polls campaign so far.

Aminuddin, who is Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and also PH candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, said PH is also confident of capturing two more parliamentary seats through systemic machinery mobilisation efforts and the support of the people.

“Alhamdulillah, we are seeing increased support and I hope it stays that way until polling day, we will continue with our campaign efforts despite the ground readings and I will also keep meeting voters in the hope they will back PH.

“I have also gone to Rembau, Kuala Pilah, Tampin and Seremban. I feel we can defend the five seats we hold now and try to capture another two. We are seeing increased support from day to day,” he told reporters after observing the early voting process at the Segenting Army Camp here.

In GE15, PH won five of the eight parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan, namely Seremban, Rasah, Port Dickson, Tampin, Kuala Pilah (before Bersatu exited the coalition). It also went on to win 20 state seats to form the state government.

However, Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in the run-up to the polls, has also expressed confidence that BN is able to wrest Tampin and Kuala Pilah and also capture Port Dickson.

Polling is on Nov 19. - Bernama