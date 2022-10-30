GE15: PH launches manifesto for youth

PETALING JAYA: Angkatan Muda Harapan (AMH), the youth wing of Pakatan Harapan, today launched its manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) which contains a pledge to raise 25 key issues for youths in the country covering five sectors, namely education, health, entrepreneurship, environment and socioeconomic status.

AMH head Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said among the assurances is a repeal of the Universities and University College(s) Act (AUKU) 1971 to give autonomy to university administrations in matters of fair governance in running facilities and maintenance of the university.

Other offers include ‘Kembara Siswa’ -- which provides air tickets at a fixed rate of RM199 for flights between Sabah or Sarawak to the Peninsula with a limit of two tickets per year per student.

Yii said the AMH manifesto known as the ‘Harapan Youth Offer’ was part of the main manifesto of Pakatan Harapan (PH) which will be launched this Wednesday.

“We will take all these offers and also the Pakatan Harapan manifesto as our ‘holy book’ because this is our promise to the people,“ he said at the launch of the manifesto here. - Bernama