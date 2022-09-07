GE15: PH to announce result of talks on seat distribution within two months

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council is expected to announce the results of negotiations on the distribution of seats that will be contested by the political coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15) in a month or two.

Its communications director, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said the negotiations included deciding which party would contest the seats won by Bersatu in GE14.

Bersatu was previously part of PH and, on Feb 24, 2020, the party quit the coalition.

“After that, it is up to the respective parties to announce their candidates,“ he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here today.

PH now comprises PKR, DAP, Amanah and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO).

Ahmad Fahmi also said that the PH Presidential Council had yet to discuss cooperation with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which is led by president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

On Monday (Sept 5), Syed Saddiq was reported to have said that MUDA was ready to cooperate with PH in GE15. - Bernama