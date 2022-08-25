GE15: PH to contest under one logo

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has decided that its component parties will use the same logo to contest in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

PH Presidential Council in a statement today said the matter was agreed upon in their monthly meeting yesterday.

“A new design of the logo is being considered to give a new image and breath new life into (our) GE15 campaign,” it said.

The statement was jointly issued by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also PH chairman, said for Sabah and Sarawak, it would be up to the state PH leaderships to decide on whether to use the same PH logo or opt for their own logo when contesting in the GE15.

“This is because we respect the decision of the party leaderships in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note shared with the media today.

Anwar said the decision to use a single logo in the GE15 was made because the coalition doesn’t want to be seen as being separated like what happened in the Johor state election last March, which he claimed had caused some confusion among the voters.

In the Johor state election, DAP and Amanah contested under the PH logo, while PKR used its own logo. - Bernama