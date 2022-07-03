GE15: PH yet to decide on seat allocation

IPOH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to finalise the distribution of seats for the 15th General Election (GE15), including those previously contested by Bersatu, said Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said Amanah, PKR and DAP would hold discussions on the matter and the result would be announced once they have come to an agreement.

“As for the seats left by Bersatu, we will look into it. It has not been finalised yet,” he told a press conference after attending the Perak Amanah Convention here today.

In GE14, Bersatu won 13 out of 52 parliamentary seats contested under PH but later left the coalition to form Perikatan Nasional. - Bernama