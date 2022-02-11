GE15: PKDM announces two more candidates to contest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) today announced two more of the party’s candidates contesting the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, in a press conference today, said that PKDM vice-president, Datuk Johair Mat Lani, 57, will contest the Beaufort parliamentary seat while former footballer, Jekerison Kilan, 52, is the party’s candidate for Pensiangan.

“PKDM, thus far, will contest seven parliamentary seats in GE15,” he said.

On Oct 25, Peter announced that he would contest the Tenom parliamentary seat, along with other candidates, namely PKDM deputy president Datuk Wetrom Bahanda in Kota Marudu, PKDM youth chief Jumardie Lukman (Sepanggar), entrepreneur Amat Mohd Yusof (Kimanis), and businessman Liaw Kit Siong (Kota Kinabalu).

He said that PKDM is still considering fielding candidates in the Ranau, Papar and Keningau parliamentary seats, in addition to examining requests from many parties for PKDM to field its candidates in other constituencies. - Bernama