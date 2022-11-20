GE15: PKDM’S Wetrom Bahanda wins Kota Marudu seat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) today announced that the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in Sabah was won by Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) candidate, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, with a majority of 8,174 votes in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The election results for the parliamentary seat could not be announced earlier due to weather issues.

EC chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, in a statement today, said that the voting results for the P168 Kota Marudu Parliamentary seat have been received safely, and were announced at 6.40 am today.

Wetrom, who is also a Bandau state assemblyman, secured 24,318 votes, defeating four-term incumbent, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is also the Parti Bersatu Sabah president.

Abdul Ghani said a total of 220 parliamentary seats were confirmed, excluding Padang Serai and Baram.

He added that Pakatan Harapan has won 76 parliamentary seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has won 51 seats, Barisan Nasional (30), PAS (22), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), and DAP (five).

Warisan, meanwhile, won three seats, Independent (two), MUDA (one), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one), and most recently, PKDM (one). - Bernama