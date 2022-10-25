GE15: PKDM to contest in four parliamentary seats

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) today announced it would be fielding candidates in four parliamentary constituencies in the 15th general election (GE15).

PKDM president Datuk Peter Anthony said their candidates are PKDM deputy president Datuk Wetrom Bahanda in Kota Marudu, PKDM youth chief Jumardie Lukman (Sepanggar), entrepreneur Amat Mohd Yusof (Kimanis), and businessman Liaw Kit Siong (Kota Kinabalu).

“On Saturday, I will announce another two or three candidates in a ceremony in Tenom. Many grassroots supporters are also calling for the party to field candidates in their areas.

“Nonetheless, we are a small and new party but we will discuss and consider the matter,“ he said in media conference here today.

Asked about the possibility of PKDM cooperating with other parties in GE15, Peter said so far, PKDM will be moving on its own.

“We are supporting the leadership of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and we have sent our letter of intent to join (GRS), nonetheless, we have yet to get a reply from GRS. What is important for us is to think at party level first,” he said.

Asked whether PKDM would accept applications from elected representatives to join the party, Peter said there were elected representatives making enquries and it is still too early to talk about it.

“As usual, there were whispers, but they don’t necessarily come true... sometimes those who don’t come are the ones who do (join PKDM),“ he said without further commenting.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - BERNAMA