GE15: PKR to contest 21 state seats in Perak

IPOH: PKR will contest 21 state seats in Perak in the 15th general election (GE15), with 17 new faces to be featured.

Perak PKR chairman Chang Lih Kang (pix) said 11 of the 21 candidates are aged under 40.

“The youngest is Mohamad Jamean Zulkepli, aged 28, who will be contesting in Kenering.

“Five candidates are former civil servants, including educators and a former ministry secretary-general. We are also fielding five women candidates,” he told a media conference when announcing the list of candidates here today.

On measures to prevent party hopping, Chang said anti-hopping laws will be made Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) main agenda should the coalition be given the mandate to govern Perak.

“In addition, all our candidates have signed Akujanji agreements, besides declaring their assets. Elected representatives will not be allowed to switch parties or betray the people’s mandate, and if they do, they will have to pay a huge amount as compensation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chang said it was not the time to determine or name a Menteri Besar candidate.

“There has been no discussion on this, although we do have many candidates eligible for the post. We acknowledge that Kuala Sepetang candidate Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman has calibre but the most important thing now is to focus on the task ahead.

Earlier today, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli named former Public Services Department (PSD) deputy director-general Zainal Azman Abu Seman as Menteri Besar candidate if the coalition captures Perak in the polls. - Bernama