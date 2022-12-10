GE15: PKR to finalise candidates by Oct 19

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) will be finalised on Oct 19 at the latest, said its deputy president Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said as at 10 am today, a total of 1,673 people had registered at www.calonkeadilan.org offering themselves as potential GE15 candidates for the party.

Rafizi, who is also PKR election director, said the candidates would be evaluated on five aspects – their seniority in the party (30 per cent), the strength of their machinery (20 per cent), education and expertise (20 per cent), contribution to the community (20 per cent) and social media reach (10 per cent.

The selection of candidates is more democratic by involving all levels within and outside the party to ensure that the views of as many parties as possible, like voters, grassroots leaders and central leaders are taken into account,“ he said in a statement today.

Rafizi said the shortlisted candidates would be jointly decided by a committee, which is chaired by him, and the vice-presidents.

The list will then be submitted to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the final selection, he added. - Bernama