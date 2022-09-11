GE15: PM has yet to discuss with Umno’s top five

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that he has yet to discuss with Umno’s top five the date for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Umno’s top five refers to its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri himself.

He said only after discussing the matter with the Umno’s top five would he discuss it with MCA and MIC, as well as other component parties in Barisan Nasional (BN).

“... then it has to be tabled to the Cabinet because under the Constitution, I must get the Cabinet’s approval before I go to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to get His Majesty’s consent for Parliament to be dissolved.

“That’s the procedure that needs to be observed,” he said in his speech at the presentation of the 2022 allocation for the Chinese and Indian communities in the Bera parliamentary constituency at Bera UMNO Complex in Padang Luas here today.

However, Ismail Sabri told BN leaders in the Bera parliamentary constituency to be ready with their election machinery and to meet with the voters to maintain the coalition’s victory in Bera and the Guai and Kemayan state seats, and recapture the Triang state seat.

Although the date for GE15 is still unknown, but it is getting closer, he said and referred to a statement by (UMNO deputy president ) Mohamad, who expected GE15 to be held before the end of the year.

This means it is getting closer, making it more important for the party machinery to start preparing, said the prime minister.

Ismail Sabri said in Bera, the BN machinery should work hard not only to maintain the parliamentary and the Guai and Kemayan state seats, but also to win back the Triang state seat from DAP.

“Now, the Triang seat is given to MCA and MCA has to prove that they can win the seat. It is a challenge for MCA and for all of us to recapture the seat which everybody says will remain with DAP,” he added.

At the event, the Prime Minister presented contributions to 68 associations and clubs representing the Chinese and Indian communities in the Bera parliamentary constituency. - Bernama