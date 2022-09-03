GE15: PN accepts PAS’ decision to reject PH

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will accept whatever decision made by leaders of the parties in the coalition, including not to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH), in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Bersatu president, said he is open and takes into account the stance by PAS, as a PN component party, in not wanting to cooperate with PH in the election.

He said should this happen, then PN is ready to face any possibility, including a three-cornered fight or more, in GE15.

”PAS’ declining cooperation with PH shows we are open, and we understand that they will not agree (electoral pact with PH) , but whatever the situation, PN has its stand and all decisions made are based on musyawarah (consultations).

“Therefore, we are ready to accept any situation,” he told reporters after the opening of the PAS 68th Annual Meeting by party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang here today.

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, said even PN has its strategy to victory for the coalition in GE15.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin was reported to have said that the PN’s call for the Opposition to consider renegotiating political cooperation is made in the interests of Malaysia’s future and its people.

He said it was to save the country from falling further into kleptocracy, corruption and abuse of power.

Regarding the proposed use of the PAS logo in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in GE15, he said the matter will be discussed at the PN supreme council meeting, expected to be held next week. - Bernama