GE15: PN completes seat allocation, Bersatu to announce candidates soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Seat distribution between Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties has been completed and Bersatu will announce its candidate lists in ‘a day or two’, PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

“Seat allocation has been discussed well and everyone is happy with it.

“Our focus for this election is to create a coalition government that is strong, clean and can guarantee the future of our country and its people,” he told reporters after attending an event at Ukay Perdana Hall, Bukit Antarabangsa today.

Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP) are parties that make up PN.

Malaysians will go to the polls on Nov 19 to elect a new Parliament, with Nomination Day this Saturday (Nov 5). Early voting will be on Nov 15. - Bernama