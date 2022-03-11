GE15: PN determined to spring surprise in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Apart from defending its existing Nibong Tebal parliamentary seat, Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) is determined to spring a surprise at new parliamentary constituencies it contested in the 15th General Election (GE15) slated for Nov 19.

Its deputy chairman, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix), who is also Gerakan chairman, said candidates to be fielded by PN in Penang comprised old and new faces, and different educational backgrounds.

He said other than Datuk Mansor Othman who will be defending the Nibong Tebal seat, PN would also contest for Batu Kawan and Bayan Baru parliamentary seats.

“I hope the voters in Penang will give the opportunity to PN candidates to serve them. If given the mandate to form the government, PN will definitely form a government based on the principles of Caring, Clean and Stable,” he said when introducing PN candidates for Penang parliamentary seats for the GE15 here today.

PN has named acting Gerakan Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen as its candidate for Batu Kawan and Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong for Bayan Baru.

“The youngest PN candidate in Penang is 30-year-old Muhammad Harris Idaham Abdul Rashid of Bersatu and he will be contesting in Balik Pulau. Six of the PN candidates are first-timers,” he said.

Lau also announced that PN will be contesting all 13 parliamentary seats in Penang, of which Gerakan will contest for five seats, Bersatu (five) and PAS (three).

Following is the list of PN candidates for parliamentary seats in Penang.

P041 Kepala Batas - Dr Siti Mastura Mohamad

P042 Tasek Gelugor - Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan

P043 Bagan - Alan Oh @ Oh Teik Choon

P044 Permatang Pauh - Muhammad Fawwaz Mat Jan

P045 Bukit Mertajam - Steven Koh Tien Yew

P046 Batu Kawan - Wong Chia Zhen

P047 Nibong Tebal - Datuk Mansor Othman

P048 Bukit Bendera - Hng Chee Wey

P049 Tanjong - H’ng Khoon Leng

P050 Jelutong - Datuk Baljit Singh

P051 Bukit Gelugor - P. Thinagaranabhan

P052 Bayan Baru - Oh Tong Keong

P053 Balik Pulau - Muhammad Harris Idaham Abdul Rashid

- Bernama