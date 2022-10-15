GE15: PN seat distribution to be completed by friday

KUALA TERENGGANU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will finalise the distribution of parliamentary and state seats among its component parties for the 15th General Election (GE15) by Friday (Oct 21).

Terengganu PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the matter will be finalised at the next PN supreme council meeting.

“The discussions on seat distribution will be completed by Friday. (Meetings) focus on the parliamentary and state seats,” he said when met by reporters at the Terengganu Football League prize-giving ceremony at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here last night.

The PAS vice-president said the meeting will also detail the selection of candidates that will be highlighted by the political coalition in GE15 and according to him PAS already has a list of potential candidates, but still needs to do more research to ensure that the selected candidates are qualified and can win.

“The list of candidates is there...it will be discussed in the meeting later. We will discuss everything. We will resolve it quickly because we realise that voters 20 years ago and now are different. In the past, people looked (voted) for parties, but now people look at candidates,” he said.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the final list of candidates who will contest will be decided by the central leadership in line with the distribution of seats of PN component parties. - Bernama