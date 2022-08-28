GE15: PN to complete seat allocation next month

SERDANG: Negotiations on seat allocation among the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) will be completed next month, said PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said he has instructed all component party leaders to complete seat distribution at the parliamentary and the state legislative assembly levels.

“The time (GE15) is getting closer so PN leaders from all levels should have made preparations. Negotiations (on seat allocation) have already started but have not been completed, so I want them to be completed in September. The move to identify candidates has already started.

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has issued instructions for the division leaders to identify qualified and high-calibre candidates with good educational background and character,“ he said in a press conference after the 2022 PN National Convention here yesterday.

Asked whether PN will field a young candidate as prime minister, the Bersatu president said he did not rule out the possibility.

“Is it time for Malaysia to accept young people who are qualified to be prime minister? For the future of the country, why not?” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if PN is confident that it can win the GE15 on its own, Muhyiddin said: “I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no, there are many things we need to scrutinise,“ he said.

On the logo that the coalition will adopt in GE15, Muhyiddin said PN Supreme Council has decided to use the existing logo that spells ‘Perikatan Nasional’ in white letters with a deep blue background, adding that there was no time to introduce a new logo as the GE15 is fast approaching.

“After the general election, we will introduce a new and more beautiful logo.

“Only PN says PN on the ballot paper, other parties use symbols. Everyone can read it, in Sabah we introduced the logo two weeks before the state election and we won that election. Maybe there is something special with the PN logo,“ he added. - Bernama