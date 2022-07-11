GE15: PN to focus on creating 1 million high-income job opportunities

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today put forward its offers for the 15th general election (GE15) that includes focusing on boosting the economy through a RM5 billion Special Investment Promotion Fund and the creation of 1 million high-income job opportunities.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said at the launch of its manifesto yesterday that these were among 50 main offers, which include free access to selected healthcare services at private clinics and government hospitals through the Prihatin National Card; raising the cost of living allowance (COLA) of civil servants by RM100 and will be adjusted periodically; and a 25 per cent discount on the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayment for upper second class graduates.

In addition, it will create Anti-Corruption Courts, drive inclusive development of Sabah and Sarawak through the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, set up new public universities in Sabah and Sarawak and appoint Senators from among the youth.

The PN offers also include initiating a New Felda Vision to ensure the future of the young generation through the creation of new economic opportunities and providing cash assistance of RM1,200 per year to paddy farmers and RM800 per year to smallholders.

According to Muhyiddin, if PN wins the GE15 on Nov 19, it will declare a holiday on Nov 20 for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor and on Nov 21 for other states to facilitate voters to come and vote without having to apply for additional leave.

The former prime minister also gave an assurance that all initiatives under Budget 2023, including assistance for the people and civil servants, will be implemented and improved on.

He said that overall, PN has outlined 12 pillars and 30 approaches with 234 offers to form a caring, clean and stable government.

He said PN’s offers, themed ‘Caring, Clean and Stable: Malaysia Gemilang (PN BEST)’, would be implemented effectively and efficiently.

According to him, the 12 pillars outlined are building the economy for the future; raising the people’s value and standard of living; cleaning up politics and governance; prospering Bumiputeras, Orang Asli and all races; and bringing the development gap between regions.

“In addition, (the 12 pillar include) preserving the environment and boosting tourism; empowering youth and prospering young families; optimising the potential of women; creating senior citizens who are prosperous; empowering persons with disabilities (PwDs); strengthening the Felda generation; and transforming farmers, breeders, fishermen and smallholders,” he said.

Muhyiddin said a special committee would be set up to monitor and ensure that PN’s offers are fully implemented.

Also present at the launch were Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau, PN election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar. - Bernama