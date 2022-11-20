GE15: PN win 14 state seats in Perlis to form government

PUTRAJAYA: The resurgent wave of Perikatan Nasional (PN) created history in Perlis, enabling it to form the government after sweeping 14 of the 15 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats in the state election held in tandem with the 15th General Election (GE15).

The two-thirds majority victory saw PN capture the stronghold of the Barisan Nasional (BN) which had been in its control since the beginning of independence.

BN also failed to win any seat -- its worst on record compared to GE14 when it won 10 seats.

The epicentre of the PN wave occurred in the Bintong State seat when caretaker Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man lost to PN candidate Fakhrul Anwar Ismail with a majority of 4,329 votes.

In the six-cornered fight, Azlan only obtained 2,996 votes while Fakhrul secured 7,325 votes.

In addition, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Gan Ay Lin from PKR won the Indera Kayangan state seat with a majority of 1,873 votes after defeating BN candidate Pramoot a/l Puan and PN candidate Atan Jasin.

Meanwhile, the charismatic PN candidate for the Arau Parliamentary seat, Datuk Shahidan Kassim who became the ‘Warrior’ for the coalition, managed to win with a large majority of 23,216 votes when he defeated PH-PKR candidate Fathin Amelina Fazlie and BN candidate Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the PN had gained more than 50 percent of the seat-majority.

“In the overall voting process up to 2am, PN has managed to win 14 of the 15 seats contested. With that PN has a more than 50 percent majority of the seats,“ he said when announcing the results of the 15th General Election at Menara SPR, here today.

Abdul Ghani said the percentage of voter turnout today in Perlis was 76.94 percent.

The 14 state seats won by PN were Titi Tinggi, Chuping, Santan, Sena, Kuala Perlis, Pauh, Guar Sanji, Sanglang, Beseri, Mata Ayer, Bintong, Kayang, Tambun Tulang and Simpang Empat.

The 15th seat - Indera Kayangan - was won by Gan Ay Ling from Pakatan Harapan. - BERNAMA