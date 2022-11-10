GE15: Police hunt those involved in putting up protest banners in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police are on the hunt for individuals involved in putting up protest banners against a political party and the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) at six public locations in Kota Tinggi, which had gone viral on Facebook yesterday.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said stern action will be taken against those found involved in this case under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

“The Kota Tinggi District Council has removed all the banners, but the individuals involved have yet to be found.

“We would like to warn these individuals and other parties against making provocations that could jeopardise public order in Kota Tinggi,” he said in a statement here today.

He said any parties wanting to put up banners in the district must get prior approval from the District Council. - Bernama