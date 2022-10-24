GE15: Political parties must play role in urging voters to fulfil responsibilities

KOTA BHARU: All political parties need to play a role in urging voters to fulfil their responsibilities for the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it is aimed to attract all voters including young voters who will be exercising their voting rights for the first time.

“This is not a state election (PRN) but a general election which is the core of democracy in the country,“ he said.

“We want to see a higher turnout because this situation gives an impression of the level of well-being of democratic practices in our country.

“If the turnout is only 50 per cent, it actually does not give a good picture of the democratic practice we want,“ he said.

Annuar told reporters this here yesterday after presenting assistance to 212 families, in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency, whose houses were damaged in a recent storm.

Yesterday, the media reported that a large portion of the 1.3 million students of institutes of higher learning (IPT) nationwide will probably miss the chance to be first-time voters in GE15 as returning home to cast their votes will incur huge costs.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said it is important to continue to raise campaign awareness on the public’s responsibility in the democratic process.

“I have told television (media networks) to give full cooperation to the Election Commission (EC) to enable it to complete its duties, including urging early voters (postal votes).

“These are the rights of the people, and therefore we need to encourage the people to fulfill their rights,“ he added. - Bernama