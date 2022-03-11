GE15: Political parties not allowed to use Govt assets for campaign purposes

ALOR GAJAH: All political parties are not allowed to use government assets or facilities, including halls, for campaign purposes for the 15th General Election in Melaka, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

He said it was to ensure no abuse of government assets by political parties and to avoid damage to the assets or facilities concerned, as well as to be fair to all parties.

“Government resources should also not be used to put up flags, posters, banners and so on, and they are also not allowed to be put up at government property,” he told reporters after visiting the construction of an open hall at Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Payung here today.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said 91 percent of the election promises made by Barisan Nasional (BN) in its manifesto during the state election in November last year had been fulfilled.

They included the implementation of various projects in the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency, especially in Taboh Naning, to reflect the state government’s concern for the people there, he said.

He said the Melaka government spent RM23.09 million for the implementation of 318 projects last year.

This year, he said, a total of 183 projects had been implemented in Masjid Tanah, with 36 projects, costing RM3.29 million, in Taboh Naning and they included the open hall, costing RM300,000. - Bernama