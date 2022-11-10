GE15: Political stability key to attract investors - Malacca CM

MALACCA: Political stability after the 15th General Election (GE15) is essential to convince investors and attract more investment to the country, said Melacca Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Sulaiman, who is also Lendu assemblyman, said that the political instability which occurred in the last term (of Parliament) caused many investors to take a wait-and-see attitude before investing in Malaysia.

“I am worried that this GE15 will be similar to the previous one. If it is like before, then investors will lose confidence to come and invest in Malaysia and the same goes for Melacca.

“In Melacca, there are investors who want to invest but they pull the ‘handbrake’ on first. To see whether the federal government is stable or not,” he said.

He said this after officiating the 2022 Melacca Syariah Lawyer Accreditation ceremony, which was also attended by Melacca Syariah chief judge, Datuk Mohd Nadzri Abdul Rahman, here today.

A total of 137 Syariah lawyers received credentials for the 2021 and 2022 sessions at the ceremony.

Yesterday, the UMNO Special Council meeting agreed that the party’s manifesto theme for GE15 was ‘Stability and Prosperity.’

Asked about the rumour that he will contest the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat, Sulaiman said it was up to the party leadership.

“I’m a politician... if that is voiced (ordered) by the leadership; If I’m called I come, (or if) I’m told to go. That’s it... I follow whatever (decision) is made by the central leadership,” he said.

In another development, he said that the Melacca State Legislative Assembly session for the tabling of the state Budget 2023 will be held after GE15.

“We will complete (GE15) first as the sitting period is still there,” he said. - Bernama