GE15: Public holiday in Sarawak on Nov 18, 19

SIBU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today declared Nov 18 as a public holiday to enable voters in the state to exercise their right to cast their ballots in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

He said this was in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in declaring Nov 18 and 19 as public holidays, and that he had also discussed it with Ismail Sabri during the launch of the Selangau section of the Pan Borneo Highway project yesterday.

“I told (Ismail Sabri) that if that was his decision, then Sarawak will announce a holiday on Nov 18, just like the central government. This is to give space for the process of democracy to run smoothly,” he told a media conference after launching the Tanjong Manis District Government Administration Centre, about 105 kilometres from here, today.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, state Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Tanjong Manis parliamentary seat Yusuf Abd Wahab.

Ismail Sabri, who was in Selangau, Sarawak yesterday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Wisma Cuepacs (Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services), had announced Nov 18 and 19 as public holidays to facilitate voters to fulfil their responsibilities in the GE15. - Bernama