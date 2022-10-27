GE15: Radzi Jidin is PN Candidate for Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin last night was announced as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate for the Putrajaya parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, announced this in his speech at the coalition’s ‘Jelajah Prihatin Parlimen Putrajaya’ programme here.

“The candidate for Putrajaya is Radzi... never have any doubt, this is our candidate and we want him to work,” he said.

In GE14, Radzi contested the Ketereh parliamentary seat but was defeated by Tan Sri Annuar Musa. He was then appointed a Senator on July 17, 2018.

The incumbent for Putrajaya is UMNO treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who in GE14 won the seat against PAS’ Zainal Abidin Kidam and PKR candidate Datuk Dr Samsu Adabi Mamat by a 3,372-vote majority.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also announced ‘Prihatin, Bersih dan Stabil’ (Caring, Clean and Stable) as PN’s GE15 slogan, as he exclaimed a loud ‘PN Best!’ to supporters gathered at the event.

“This is our tagline during GE15 and PN Best is our hope,” he said.

PN is membered by Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 19 as polling day, Nov 5 for nominations while early voting will take place on Nov 15. - Bernama