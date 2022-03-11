GE15: Rafizi defends PWD candidate choice

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has defended Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz in the party’s choice to have her fielded in the 15th General Election in Putrajaya.

Rafizi said that Noraishah had been chosen for her expertise in a field and ability to carry out the party’s mandate.

“Who is best to champion this issue (on special needs matters), especially with a candidate who has done her research with top researchers in the world and who has been a lecturer dedicated to her students?

“But most importantly, she has been campaigning in her own way to inform the public.

“This has always been PKR’s strength - we take an issue and alleviate it into a national focus. That is how we expand the horizon and educate the public,” Rafizi Ramli, who is the party’s deputy president, said in a news conference today.

He was responding to queries from the press on why Noraishah has been chosen to be in Putrajaya in her first general election.

Noraishah, who was born with a birth defect called spina bifida, will be going against incumbent Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor from Umno and Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Mohd Radzi Md. Jidin.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.