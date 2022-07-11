GE15: Rafizi denies endorsing Tian Chua as independent candidate

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has rubbished claims that he endorsed Tian Chua to contest as an independent candidate in Batu.

Rafizi confirmed this when he was asked to explain his justification in supporting the two-term MP contesting the parliamentary seat.

“I have never said that. You are putting words in my mouth,” Rafizi was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight, when asked by a reporter.

He said he told the press that it was Tian Chua’s democratic right to contest as an independent.

“The video is on Facebook, it is on our page. It would be ridiculous for a PKR election director to give his blessings to someone who is contesting against his own party man,“ Rafizi reportedly said.