GE15: Rafizi denies working with Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air’s (GTA) claims that there is a pact formed between PKR and Umno for the 15th General Election (GE15), are just attempts to denigrate Pakatan Harapan (PH).

New Straits Times reports that PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that this statement by GTA, devoid of issues, is an attempt to create a notion that PKR was trying to negotiate a deal with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“There is no such pact. I hope friends in GTA watch my ceramah. My number one attack is on Zahid and Umno.

“You can watch my ceramah yesterday, I had fun attacking Zahid. And to be fair to Datuk Seri Anwar (Ibrahim), when the new leadership (of PKR) took over... he made a promise to us that he will let us run this election and he has stuck to this word.

“There are some minor issues here and there, and there is a major issue on the formation of the government post-GE15 but PH supporters and voters can take comfort in the fact that I don’t take things lying down,” he said.

Rafizi pointed out that he would be the first to voice his objections should such a collaboration occur.