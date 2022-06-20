GE15: Rafizi to kick off campaign next month

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR’s Rafizi Ramli (pix) has announced that he will start wooing voters next month as he expects Parliament to be dissolved by September to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Rafizi, who has been unofficially elected as PKR deputy president, predicted that the Dewan Rakyat would be dissolved in August or September, to enable a new government to table Budget 2023.

“My main focus is to convince voters from three key groups, including hardcore PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) voters in key seats and fencesitters in key seats which need to be defended.

“The third group comprises first-time voters (young voters under 25 years and those who have never voted before) in crucial seats which should be defended,” he said in a statement today.

The former Pandan Member of Parliament said he would conduct weekly campaigns using the Ayuh Malaysia platform because of the high level of voter fatigue towards existing parties.

The campaign initiatives would kick off with a national-level training for Ayuh Malaysia volunteers on July 2 in Kuala Lumpur.

Rafizi said he would announce the campaign schedule according to towns and parliamentary seats next week, involving ceramah from trucks and group discussions in halls with experts and the public to find solutions to the country’s problems.

According to unofficial results displayed on the 2022 PKR election website, Rafizi has defeated Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the contest for the deputy president’s post but the official results would only be announced at the PKR annual national congress from July 15 to 17. - Bernama