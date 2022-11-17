GE15: Rain, thunderstorms expected on polling day - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Several states are expected to experience rain early in the morning of polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15) this Saturday, with thunderstorms expected to hit in the evening.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) deputy director-general (Operations), Lim Ze Hui said among the states expected to experience early morning rain are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and the west of Johor.

Meanwhile, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to experience continuous rain throughout the day. However, MetMalaysia is not expecting unusual rainfall for these two states.

“For the northern states, the weather is expected to be good in the morning, while thunderstorms are expected to hit nearly all states in the evening. It is just a normal thunderstorm and nothing to worry about,” he told Bernama.

MetMalaysia also advised the public always to refer to the department’s website at www.met.gov.my and social media accounts, as well as to download the myCuaca application, for the latest weather information. - Bernama