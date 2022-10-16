GE15 right move to form a strong, stable govt: Annuar

LANGKAWI: Tan Sri Annuar Musa has called on certain quarters to stop political polemics over the dissolution of the Parliament, which he described as the right move to form a stable and strong government to face economic challenges next year.

The Ketereh Member of Parliament said the 15th General Election (GE15) must be held soon to return the mandate to the people to elect a new government because the existing government is only a coalition to address the current situation.

He said that although the current government is stable, it is not the government that received the people’s mandate in the last general election.

“As politicians, we must be honest with the people and the system. So, we must hold an election.

“Let us pray that there will be no major floods that could prevent the people from casting their votes. But, even if we postpone the election to February or March (next year), it doesn’t mean there will be no floods. So we have to trust that Allah is the best planner,” he said.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said this after presenting devices under the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme to students at the Langkawi Vocational College here today.

As such, he said the goal of dissolving Parliament on Oct 10 was to form a strong and stable government that could bring prosperity to the people. - Bernama