GE15: Rubin says son standing as independent on own accord

TENOM: Riduan Rubin decided on his own accord to stand as an independent candidate in the Tenom parliamentary seat to fulfil the wishes of his supporters, said his father Datuk Rubin Balang, who is Kemabong state assemblyman.

Rubin, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coordinator for Tenom, said Riduan was also acting on his own when he joined Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) at the invitation of KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony on Friday (Nov 11).

He said Peter had asked him about his son’s decision to join KDM, and he told Peter that Riduan was no longer a Bersatu member as he had left the party before nomination day on Nov 5.

“So I said I have no power and right to object or do anything, as Riduan was no longer a Bersatu member. He has the right to determine the future of his political struggle,” he said in a statement here today.

On Nov 11, Peter confirmed that Riduan had joined his party, saying Riduan would remain as an independent candidate in GE15 but with the support of KDM machinery.

On the same day, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin urged Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to take action against Rubin for allegedly being behind his son’s entry into KDM and thus breaching the GRS-BN cooperation in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Yesterday, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the coalition would take action against the Kemabong assemblyman if it was proven that he was directly involved in campaigning for his son.

Riduan is involved in a five-cornered fight with incumbent Noorita Sual of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Jamawi Jaafar (BN), Ukim Buandi (Warisan) and another independent, Peggy Chaw Zhi Ting. - Bernama