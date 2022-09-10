GE15: Sabah BN not ruling out cooperation with GRS - Bung Moktar

KOTA BELUD: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has not ruled out the possibility of establishing cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) said discussions with GRS on political cooperation were ongoing, including ensuring there is no clash (of candidates).

“The discussion is underway through an established committee. However, we are yet to finalise matters because we will analyse grassroots support to gauge how strong BN is.

“This is because we must (first) be strong in order for others to cooperate with us,” he told reporters after launching the BN Gelombang Biru (Blue Wave) and BN Kota Belud election machinery in Tuaran here today.

Recently, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was reported as saying that BN and Sabah UMNO have agreed in principle to cooperate with GRS in GE15.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister said the next move was to discuss seat allocations and all party members are advised to be realistic as Sabah only has 25 parliamentary seats to be distributed evenly among partners.