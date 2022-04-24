GE15: Sabah PKR welcomes cooperation with Warisan

TAWAU: Sabah PKR welcomes cooperation with Parti Warisan (Warisan) in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Datuk Christina Liew said such cooperation was important in forming a strong political alliance in facing their opponents just like in GE14, namely, the cooperation between Warisan Plus and Pakatan Harapan Plus.

“There are talks that Warisan will go it alone but our stand is that we always welcome political cooperation as the time has come for this as we cannot contest alone, need to be together (with other parties) to build strength.

“Our opponents are no small fry but rather strong, so we need to be united to enable us to focus and win seats. Our hope is to win back....as the state government. The politics is unique while the political parties always have choices,“ she told reporters after a programme to distribute buka puasa goodies, here, today.

Asked whether she would be defending the Tawau parliamentary seat in GE15, Liew said hopefully and she thanked the Tawau Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre office for working hard in ensuring the well-being of the constituents.

Liew also said that Sabah PKR had not yet determined the number of seats it would be contesting in GE15 and would be discussing the matter with the other partners in Pakatan Harapan, namely, DAP, Amanah and UPKO.

Currently, PKR has two parliamentary seats in Sabah, namely, Tawau (held by Liew) and Putatan (Awang Husaini Sahari). - Bernama