GE15: Sabah supports BN’s proposal to have three DPM posts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government supports the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) proposal for three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts to be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if the coalition wins in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix), who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, described the proposal as a good one as it would allow a leader from Sabah to be appointed to the post.

“We will look for someone who is eligible and really deserves to be DPM),“ he told reporters after attending a Deepavali celebration organised by the state government and the Sabah Indian Chamber of Commerce here today.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested that three DPM posts be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if BN wins in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

He also suggested that the Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the suggestion to be included in the BN and GPS manifesto for GE15.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, when asked about the closed-door meeting with Ismail Sabri yesterday, said the meeting went well and that GRS and BN would work together in GE15.

He said both parties were also committed to ensuring that the cooperation would serve as strength for the Sabah government since it was formed between GRS and BN after the 16th Sabah state election in September 2020.

On the distribution of seats between GRS and BN for GE15, Hajiji said the matter had been finalised and the list of candidates contesting in the election would be announced soon.

“We will announce it a few days before the nomination,“ he added. - Bernama