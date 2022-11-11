GE15: Sabahans can rest assured BN will deliver on promise to eradicate poverty - Bung Moktar

BEAUFORT: The people of Sabah can rest assured that Barisan Nasional (BN) will deliver on the promises made in its manifesto, especially with regard to eradicating poverty nationwide, says Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said this was because BN would not renege on increasing the monthly income of households below the poverty line as outlined in the coalition’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We know the people can’t be fooled now, if we don’t fulfill our promises, it means our government will only last for one term. If it can’t be done, it should not be promised, but what we have promised in the BN manifesto we will definitely fulfill because it is a realistic promise,“ he said.

“BN will implement this to ensure that no more Sabahans live below the poverty line, namely having a household income of less than RM2,208 per month,“ he said while speaking at the ‘Ramah Mesra Bersama Rakyat’ event and campaigning for the Beaufort parliamentary seat’s BN candidate, Datuk Siti Aminah Aching, here today.

He said the additional income was important to overcome poverty and ensure that households earning below RM2,208 per month received a sufficient amount to put them above the poverty line.

“For parents in the B40 category who earn RM1,500 a month, they will be given a ‘top-up’ of RM708 per month and if their income is RM1,000, they will get RM1,208 every month,” said Bung Moktar.

When presenting BN’s manifesto entitled ‘Perancangan Amal dan Usaha (PADU)’ on Tuesday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the approach was a massive revolution in the country’s aid distribution system known as the basic income assistance scheme.

He said through the scheme, the government would automatically credit households with an income of less than RM2,208 to ensure that all households across the country made the minimum amount.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah said, therefore, voters in the state should support BN candidates and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to ensure a big victory for BN so that the PADU manifesto could be realised.

He said among other BN initiatives to reduce the burden of the people if it succeeds in forming the government on Nov 19 were the provision of free national early childhood care and education for all children six years of age and under and free higher education for all individuals from B40 families. - Bernama