GE15: Sarawak DAP will use its rocket logo

SIBU: Sarawak DAP will continue using its rocket logo in the 15th General Election (GE15) despite other Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties using the coalition’s logo.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the decision would not cause confusion among voters in the state as they were familiar with the rocket logo.

“I think for Sarawak’s voters, they are very familiar with the rocket logo, so I don’t think there will be any confusion,“ he told reporters after the launching of the Sibu DAP operations room, here, today.

Meanwhile, Chong said Sarawak DAP would be competing to defend the six incumbent seats in Sarawak that they won in GE14 and would try to win two more seats, namely, Serian and Bintulu, which they had not won.

The incumbent seats are Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Lanang, Sibu and Sarikei.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama