GE15: Sarawak EC hopes for high voter turnout

KUCHING: The Sarawak Election Commission (EC) hopes that the voter turnout in the state for the 15th General Election (GE15) will be higher than the 12th State Election which was held in December last year, said State EC director Abang Noraffian Abang Ibrahim.

Without revealing the target percentage, he called on all Sarawakians who are eligible to vote to fulfill their responsibility in GE15, which will take place on Nov 19.

“As for the preparations (for GE15), the EC (at the state level) is all set ... just for more information related to the GE, the EC headquarters will release the relevant statements from time to time,“ he said after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here, today.

According to the EC’s latest data, Sarawak has 1.94 million electors for GE15, while in the 12th state election, a total of 759,627 electors or 60.67 per cent of the registered electors turned out to vote.

Nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

In the meantime, Abang Noraffian, who previously held the position as Sarawak National Registration Department director, said the courtesy call was to inform the Premier of his new appointment which came into effect Sept 29. - Bernama